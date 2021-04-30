Politics
Gaetzgate Part IX: Joel Greenberg Confesses! In Writing!

The letter, which somehow involves Roger Stone's request for a pardon on behalf of Greenberg, states that Matt Gaetz paid for sex with a minor.
By Red Painter
We all knew it was coming: Gaetzgate IX! To get caught up on the previous 8 entries, click here. It covers the House Ethics Committee investigation into Matt Gaetz and has links to the previous article I wrote about Gaetzgate from the beginning - which has links to even more previous articles! It is a nesting doll of articles about Gaetzgate and all the trouble he is in. ENJOY.

The Daily Beast reports that Joel Greenberg wrote a "confession letter" (several, actually) in late 2020 admitting he and Matt Gaetz paid for sex with multiple women - and one of them was 17 at the time.

The letter was obtained by the Daily Beast. It is pretty damning. Greenberg says:

“On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s 1st Congressional District and myself,. From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman.”

The Daily Beast reports that the letter was written "after Greenberg asked Roger Stone to help him secure a pardon from then-President Donald Trump." Greenberg was in communication with Stone via text messages which the Daily Beast ALSO has seen (!!!). The messages were over Signal, an app that has "disappearing" messages, but it appears Greenberg took screenshots of the messages - insurance, I guess.

Here are a few of their exchanges:

GREENBERG: “If I get you $250k in Bitcoin would that help or is this not a financial matter."

STONE: “I understand all of this and have taken it into consideration. I will know more in the next 24 hours I cannot push too hard because of the nonsense surrounding pardons.

Shortly after, STONE wrote: "I hope you are prepared to wire me $250,000 because I am feeling confident."

When contacted by the Daily Beast, Roger Stone said that Greenberg had "tried to hire him to assist with a pardon but he denied asking for or receiving payment or interceding on his behalf."

In an effort to get a pardon, Greenberg wrote "multiple drafts of his confession letter." The Daily Beast has TWO typed versions AND a handwritten one. Talk about RECEIPTS. In the letters, Greenberg talks about his close friendship with Matt Gaetz. He "confessed to paying young women for sex." ANd he said that "he, Gaetz, and others had sex with a minor they believed to be 19 at the time." Greenberg says he found out she was undrage "on Sept. 4, 2017 from “an anonymous tip” and quickly contacted Gaetz." Greenberg wrote “Immediately I called the congressman and warned him to stay clear of this person and informed him she was underage. He was equally shocked and disturbed by this revelation.”

Greenberg stated he “confronted” the 17-year-old girl and told her “how serious of a situation this was, how many people she put in danger.” You know, because a few adult men had sex with, and paid, an underage girl to HAVE SEX WITH THEM. In the letter, Greenberg alleges that “she apologized and recognized that by lying about her age, she endangered many people. There was no further contact with this individual until after her 18th birthday.”

Reportedly Greenberg resumed contact with her when she turned 18. Gaetz did too. She was one of the recipients of the Venmo payments reported on earlier. In the letter, Greenberg also states that he "facilitated Gaetz’s interaction with college students—and paid them on his behalf." He stated that “all of the girls were in college or post college and it was not uncommon for either myself or the Congressman to help anyone [sic] of these girls financially, whether it was a car payment, a flight home to see their family or something as simple as helping pay a speeding ticket."

ICK.

To date, Matt Gaetz has not been charged with a crime. He denies having sex with underage girls.

Twitter was ON FIRE:

Sums it up nicely:

Stay tuned for Gaetzgate X! You know it's coming.

