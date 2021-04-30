Liz Cheney's Fist Bump With President Biden Incurs MAGA Wrath

Liz Cheney seems to take particular delight in riling up the MAGA creeps at every opportunity. So it was no surprise when she was one of many who greeted Joe Biden with a COVID fist bump as he entered the House chamber for his address the other night.

Now, in the old days, such innocuous stuff wouldn't even be noticed but in these hyper-partisan times of a Republican Party still beholden to Trump and vehemently anti-government, or at least a Democratic one, these type of things are just like waving red flags to a bull.

Source: Politico

Rep. Liz Cheney scored a fist bump from President Joe Biden as he entered the House chamber for his first joint address to Congress. It's a move that will likely turn heads, especially among Republicans who might view the greeting as cozying up to a president they fault for muscling his agenda through Congress without bipartisan support. Cheney (R-Wyo.) has also found herself on shaky footing in recent days, as her relationship with House Minority Leader has grown increasingly frosty. After voting to impeach former President Donald Trump earlier this year, Cheney and her relationship with McCarthy have been symbolic of a growing rift in the GOP at large over what role Trump should play in the party going forward.

For her part, Cheney remains unrepentant.

I disagree strongly w/@JoeBiden policies, but when the President reaches out to greet me in the chamber of the US House of Representatives, I will always respond in a civil, respectful & dignified way. We’re different political parties. We’re not sworn enemies. We’re Americans. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 30, 2021

That didn't stop MAGA-land from spitting nails though,

“Republican” warmonger Liz Cheney gives Sleepy Joe a fist bump after he delivered a radical socialist vision for the future of America. So glad she’s in the GOP leadership, I guess they wanted to be more inclusive and put Democrats in there too?!? pic.twitter.com/T1qke3TO5b — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 29, 2021

Bill Kristol shared his take last night with Brian Williams.