Liz Cheney's Fist Bump With President Biden Incurs MAGA Wrath

"We’re different political parties. We’re not sworn enemies. We’re Americans," said Cheney. A quaint, old-fashioned notion to be sure.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Liz Cheney seems to take particular delight in riling up the MAGA creeps at every opportunity. So it was no surprise when she was one of many who greeted Joe Biden with a COVID fist bump as he entered the House chamber for his address the other night.

Now, in the old days, such innocuous stuff wouldn't even be noticed but in these hyper-partisan times of a Republican Party still beholden to Trump and vehemently anti-government, or at least a Democratic one, these type of things are just like waving red flags to a bull.

Source: Politico

Rep. Liz Cheney scored a fist bump from President Joe Biden as he entered the House chamber for his first joint address to Congress.

It's a move that will likely turn heads, especially among Republicans who might view the greeting as cozying up to a president they fault for muscling his agenda through Congress without bipartisan support. Cheney (R-Wyo.) has also found herself on shaky footing in recent days, as her relationship with House Minority Leader has grown increasingly frosty.

After voting to impeach former President Donald Trump earlier this year, Cheney and her relationship with McCarthy have been symbolic of a growing rift in the GOP at large over what role Trump should play in the party going forward.

For her part, Cheney remains unrepentant.

That didn't stop MAGA-land from spitting nails though,

Bill Kristol shared his take last night with Brian Williams.

