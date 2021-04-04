Media Bites
Mike Huckabee Goes Full-On Racist For Easter

It's as if these faux Christians WANT to be labeled racists.
By John Amato
Image from: Screengrab

The rise of anti-Asian hate has increased to unconscionable proportions since TraitorTrump took office.

To deflect blame from his ignorant, criminal actions in dealing with a pandemic, he blamed what he dubbed the China virus for all of America's problems, including the 550K deaths, the crashing of his presidency, and the wrecking of our economy.

It's not surprising to anyone paying attention to his seditious followers that in 2020, hate against Asians went off-the-charts.

Hate-fueled attacks on Asian Americans spiked across major U.S. cities last year — in some cases by triple-digit percentages — even as overall hate crimes declined, newly analyzed police department statistics show. Moreover, the alarming trend has continued into this year, experts say.

“There were 122 incidents of anti-Asian American hate crimes in 16 of the country's most populous cities in 2020, an increase of almost 150%."

But that didn't stop the former governor of Arkansas, Fox News contributor, and supposed Man-of-Religion Mike Huckabee to go full-on racist the day before Easter Sunday.

It's as if these faux Christians WANT to be labeled racists. They revel in making the most inhumane statements possible at the worst possible times. Huckabee has a history of making such racist remarks and tweets.

