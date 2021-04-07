Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Minnesota Man Flies 50'x30' Trump 2020 Flag

The owner bought a $50,000 crane to fly his $1000 flag.
By Ed Scarce

Whoever says that MAGA people aren't insane just isn't paying attention. The city ordinance says a flag that big needs to be licensed, which he hasn't applied for, of course.

Source: WCCO

A Minnesota man refuses to take down a “Trump 2020” flag that’s in violation of city ordinance.

Jay Johnson is flying the custom-made flag on a crane at his construction business in Buffalo.

“It looks small because it’s 150 feet in the air, but it’s a pretty big flag,” Johnson said.

He says he took down the flag, which measures 50 feet by 30 feet, after the election — but decided to put it back up last month. Not long after, several of his work vehicles had their windows shot out by BB guns. Police are investigating.
...
He says the flag cost $1,000, and the crane cost $50,000.

“I am prepared to get the fines, ultimately get cuffed, go to jail, whatever,” he said.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team