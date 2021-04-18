Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

NRA Darling Boehner Pretends He'd Prioritize Gun Legislation

The former Republican Speaker of the House was allowed by CNN's Dana Bash to pretend he'd prioritize passing new gun regulation now, despite the fact that he was in the pocket of the NRA during his time in Congress.
By Heather
4 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Former Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner has been making the rounds peddling his new book, and doing his best to try to pretend that his party's problems started with the election of Donald Trump, rather than the fact that Trump is just a symptom and not the cause of the party's problems that we've seen grow steadily worse over the last few decades, with Trump just saying the quiet parts out loud that many of them preferred to keep behind closed doors.

CNN host Dana Bash opened her segment with Boehner by asking him about the 47 mass shootings in the United States in just over the last month, and polling that shows "the vast majorities of Americans support at least some new gun restrictions."

Bash brought up the 20 first-graders who were killed in Newtown while Boehner was Speaker, and whether he regretted not passing new gun laws then, and whether he wants to see "Republicans come to the table now at least to pass something."

Boehner responded by claiming that nothing was done then because Republicans "couldn't find common ground with the other side" and that "hopefully, there's some common ground to be found" now, and called it "heartbreaking" and "embarrassing our country to the rest of the world" that nothing is being done about the problem.

Bash followed up asking Boehner if "this would be a top priority for you were you -- if you were still speaker of the House." Boehner responded saying, "Well, yes, but I'm not."

Bash didn't bother to bring up the fact that Boehner, who was endorsed by the NRA, with an atrocious voting record when it comes to standing up to the gun manufacturers and the gun lobby, and who was listed in 2012 as one of the top 5 politicians in the pocket of the NRA, didn't exactly have a record of "bipartisanship" when it came to this issue when he had the power to do somthing about it.

As Amanda Marcotte at Salon discussed last week, Boehner doesn't deserve a rehabilitation tour. It would be nice if members of the media like Bash would quit giving him one.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team