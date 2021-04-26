Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

You Can Look Up Whether Your Rep Undermined 2020 Election

Voters can easily look up whether their elected representatives undermined the credibility of the presidential election with the Republican Accountability Project's Anti-Democracy Report Card
By Susie Madrak
You Can Look Up Whether Your Rep Undermined 2020 Election
Image from: Republican Accountability Project

Yeah, they're Republicans. But they're also Americans who are doing what needs to be done to keep the heat on Jan. 6th and the anti-democracy movement within the GOP. Via CNN:

(CNN)An anti-Trump conservative group is launching an effort to track and evaluate whether Republicans in Congress, in the group's view, have acted to either undermine or uphold democracy and democratic values and what role, if any, they played in attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The Republican Accountability Project has created what it's calling a "GOP Democracy Report Card," which assigns grades to Republican members of Congress ranging from an "A," which the group describes as excellent, to an "F," which it describes as very poor. The details of the report card were first shared with CNN ahead of its release on Monday....

Only 14 Republicans in Congress received an "A," the highest possible grade. In contrast, more than 100 Republicans received an "F," the lowest possible grade.

The searchable report card is here, and it grades lawmakers based on the following criteria:

  • Did he or she sign on to the amicus brief filed along with Texas’ lawsuit to the Supreme Court that sought to nullify votes cast in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia?
  • Did he or she object to the certification of Electoral College votes from at least one state?
  • Did he or she make public statements that cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election?
  • Did he or she vote to hold Trump accountable via impeachment or conviction?

Search your state or specific Member of Congress. How did they do?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Whose Side Is The DCCC On?

Whose Side Is The DCCC On?

Cheri Bustos, the anti-democracy Blue Dog running the DCCC, is determined to make sure no more progressives get into Congress. So, fantastic candidates don't just have to beat Republicans, they have to beat Cheri Bustos and her snarling [...]
By Howie Klein
comments
Jul 01, 2019

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team