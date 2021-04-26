You Can Look Up Whether Your Rep Undermined 2020 Election

Yeah, they're Republicans. But they're also Americans who are doing what needs to be done to keep the heat on Jan. 6th and the anti-democracy movement within the GOP. Via CNN:

(CNN)An anti-Trump conservative group is launching an effort to track and evaluate whether Republicans in Congress, in the group's view, have acted to either undermine or uphold democracy and democratic values and what role, if any, they played in attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The Republican Accountability Project has created what it's calling a "GOP Democracy Report Card," which assigns grades to Republican members of Congress ranging from an "A," which the group describes as excellent, to an "F," which it describes as very poor. The details of the report card were first shared with CNN ahead of its release on Monday.... Only 14 Republicans in Congress received an "A," the highest possible grade. In contrast, more than 100 Republicans received an "F," the lowest possible grade.

The searchable report card is here, and it grades lawmakers based on the following criteria:

Did he or she sign on to the amicus brief filed along with Texas’ lawsuit to the Supreme Court that sought to nullify votes cast in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia?

Did he or she object to the certification of Electoral College votes from at least one state?

Did he or she make public statements that cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election?

Did he or she vote to hold Trump accountable via impeachment or conviction?

Search your state or specific Member of Congress. How did they do?

