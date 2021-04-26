Twitter Scorches Rick Santorum For Anti-Native American Racism

Let's frame this story as it should be: follow the money.

Young America's Foundation is a wingnut welfare outfit funded by right wing billionaires like the Kochs and Betsy DeVos. They're part of the "State Policy Network" that Sourcewatch calls "the tip of the spear of far-right, nationally funded policy agenda in the states that undergirds extremists in the Republican Party."

They paid Rick Santorum to spew this racist BS.

"We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture."

The racism is the point.

Twitter was quick to respond to Rick:

without the assistance of Native Americans, Lewis and Clark would still be wandering around Montana looking for the Northwest Passage. — Piniond (@sirala6) April 26, 2021

Rick Santorum says “We birthed a nation from nothing.” You dumb asshat. You didn’t do anything by yourselves, you enslaved others to do it for you. And you stole the land from Native Americans. Fuck off. — Kate 🤍 (@ImSpeaking13) April 26, 2021

Rick Santorum is an ignorant racist lying POS scumbag.



Somebody needs to feed him peyote & put him in a sweat lodge for a few hours so he can realize how wrong he is about literally everything that comes out of his stupid mouth.



The GOP is deplorable.



They’re incorrigible. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) April 26, 2021

things like this are why i say in many ways cnn is worse than fox. with fox, you know its a pile of excrement. but in theory, cnn is supposed to be real news. except theyve been paying rick santorum to offer up hot takes like this for years. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 26, 2021

Pretty sure Rick Santorum figured out he can make more money off CNN firing him than keeping him on. — Schooley (@Rschooley) April 26, 2021

When will CNN dump this out-and-proud racist? Will anyone there point out that there isn't much Native American culture because white settlers set about on a centuries-long campaign to wipe them out and steal their land?

(Karoli Kuns contributed to this post)