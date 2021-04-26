Politics
Twitter Scorches Rick Santorum For Anti-Native American Racism

Never forget, wingnut welfare paid for this Santorum speech.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Let's frame this story as it should be: follow the money.

Young America's Foundation is a wingnut welfare outfit funded by right wing billionaires like the Kochs and Betsy DeVos. They're part of the "State Policy Network" that Sourcewatch calls "the tip of the spear of far-right, nationally funded policy agenda in the states that undergirds extremists in the Republican Party."

They paid Rick Santorum to spew this racist BS.

"We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture."

The racism is the point.

Twitter was quick to respond to Rick:

When will CNN dump this out-and-proud racist? Will anyone there point out that there isn't much Native American culture because white settlers set about on a centuries-long campaign to wipe them out and steal their land?

(Karoli Kuns contributed to this post)

