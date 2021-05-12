Psaki Crushes Daily Caller's Ridiculous Question

One week into Shelby Talcott's stint as White House correspondent for the right-wing Daily Caller, she is already endearing herself to Jen Psaki. Impressive!

In an attempt to accuse the Biden administration of policing language, she took up 7 of her 3 minutes with a quote from New York Magazine.

"I wanted to ask about, there was a recent New York Magazine article about how the White House polices language in Washington, and that I'm sure you read the other day. A particular graf points to an Associated Press memo that advises reporters against using the word 'crisis,' which the administration has said that they're not going to use the word 'crisis' for the border, and it cites a person close to the White House as saying, 'One very real possibility is that the strategy works. They get criticism and think pieces about it, but Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Iaculis eu non diam phasellus vestibulum lorem. Nec ultrices dui sapien eget. Ullamcorper eget nulla facilisi etiam dignissim diam quis enim. Hendrerit gravida rutrum quisque non tellus orci. Auctor augue mauris augue neque. Massa id neque aliquam vestibulum morbi blandit cursus risus. Volutpat blandit aliquam etiam erat velit scelerisque in dictum non. Dictum varius duis at consectetur lorem donec massa sapien faucibus. Consectetur adipiscing elit duis tristique sollicitudin nibh sit amet commodo. Diam quis enim lobortis scelerisque. Ut sem nulla pharetra diam. Mi bibendum neque egestas congue quisque egestas diam. Tortor aliquam nulla facilisi cras. Nec feugiat nisl pretium fusce id velit ut tortor. At his hundred-day mark, Biden is the most liberal president we've had, and the public thinks he's a moderate. That's a winning strategy to me. They're willing to accept that you're gonna write this piece as long as they know that swing voters in Colorado aren't going to read it.' Does this reflect the White House's thinking is that the goal is for Americans to view the president as moderate as he pursues, according to quote, the most liberal agenda that we've seen?"

Psaki, bless her soul, managed to keep a straight face while saying, "There was a LOT packed into that question, it must have taken some time to write."

Such a kind way of saying, "You right-wing hacks can't even write your own questions anymore?"

Psaki continued, "I will say that our goal is to implement solutions as it relates to the challenges at the border, and not be caught up in semantics of what we call it, because at the end of the day, what we've seen is a massive reduction in the number of children who have been detained in border patrol facilities, thanks to the actions of this administration. We've seen a massive reduction in the number of hours kids spend in border patrol facilities. And we're continuing to get kids into the arms of their family members, or to sponsor homes, and that's what our objective is."

Funny how it wasn't a "crisis" for conservatives what Trump did to families and children during his four-year for-profit concentration-camp spree, but now that Biden is in charge cleaning up the mess, right-wing propaganda outlets have a compulsion to attach the word "crisis" to what's going on there.

"I can't speak to a blind, anonymous quote from somebody outside of the White House, which, we'd all be for banning those, if others would want to commit to that, as well."

Yeah, but if they banned anonymous quotes like that, who would pretend "journalists" steal their questions from?