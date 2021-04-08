Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Psaki Dumps Reporter's Garbage Question Into Trash Where It Belongs

Ed O'Keefe served himself up as victim today by pretending it mattered how many times per week Pres. Biden communicated with former Pres. Obama.
By Aliza Worthington
1 hour ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Listen, I don't mind being on the Jen Psaki beat, not one bit. Please don't get me wrong. I do, however, mind having a press incapable of focusing on information that truly matters when they question the White House press secretary.

Today's moron-du-jour is CBS' Ed O'Keefe, pretending that finding out exactly how many times per week President Biden and former President Obama interact is information our citizens need to have.

O'Keefe used his precious time to ask, "You said they were in touch fairly regularly. Can you more clearly define 'fairly regularly?'"

Psaki said, "No, that would be violating their friendship. The privacy of their friendship, I should say."

Undeterred, our intrepid reporter, pressed on, "Is he fairly regularly in touch with any other former president?"

Allow me, at this point to say, "Oh, for f*ck's sake."

Psaki, though, said, "I would say he is the president he is most...former president he is most frequently in touch with."

O'Keefe, probing mind that he is, continued, "Are we talking two times a week?" At this point, laughter ensued all around him. Emboldened, he escalated his pressure on Psaki, clearly confident in his ability to make her sweat and break down to give him this critical information that would absolutely change the course of the lives of so many Americans: "Two times a month?"

Psaki, unwilling to break under pressure, steeled her spine to reply, "I'm not gonna define it more than to say that they engage not just about important moments in our country, but also their own families. They have a connection on a personal level, so they discuss a range of issues when they connect."

Twitter, also, was clearly impressed with O'Keefe's searing intellect and insightful, clever line of questioning.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team