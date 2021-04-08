Psaki Dumps Reporter's Garbage Question Into Trash Where It Belongs

Listen, I don't mind being on the Jen Psaki beat, not one bit. Please don't get me wrong. I do, however, mind having a press incapable of focusing on information that truly matters when they question the White House press secretary.

Today's moron-du-jour is CBS' Ed O'Keefe, pretending that finding out exactly how many times per week President Biden and former President Obama interact is information our citizens need to have.

O'Keefe used his precious time to ask, "You said they were in touch fairly regularly. Can you more clearly define 'fairly regularly?'"

Psaki said, "No, that would be violating their friendship. The privacy of their friendship, I should say."

Undeterred, our intrepid reporter, pressed on, "Is he fairly regularly in touch with any other former president?"

Allow me, at this point to say, "Oh, for f*ck's sake."

Psaki, though, said, "I would say he is the president he is most...former president he is most frequently in touch with."

O'Keefe, probing mind that he is, continued, "Are we talking two times a week?" At this point, laughter ensued all around him. Emboldened, he escalated his pressure on Psaki, clearly confident in his ability to make her sweat and break down to give him this critical information that would absolutely change the course of the lives of so many Americans: "Two times a month?"

Psaki, unwilling to break under pressure, steeled her spine to reply, "I'm not gonna define it more than to say that they engage not just about important moments in our country, but also their own families. They have a connection on a personal level, so they discuss a range of issues when they connect."

Twitter, also, was clearly impressed with O'Keefe's searing intellect and insightful, clever line of questioning.

Tomorrow, a member of the press corps demands to know whether Biden puts on a sock and a sock and a shoe and a shoe, or a sock and a shoe and a sock and a shoe. — That's HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) April 8, 2021

It was reported that Trump spoke with Hannity on a regular basis. Because that's normal — Amy Capetta (@amycapetta) April 8, 2021

Reporters: Does Biden call Obama in the morning to color coordinate their outfits or do they just have a telepathic connection we're not privy to? — Daniel Koch (@kingceleryman) April 8, 2021

Can @PressSec please just dismiss non-adult questions?

I literally want her to say "that wasn't an adult question" and move on to adults asking adult questions. — A. Miles Davis (@LotMGames) April 8, 2021