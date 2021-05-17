Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

John Oliver: Stand Your Ground Laws Favor White Person's Fear Over Black Lives

Vigilantes with guns have turbocharged risk in every interaction, the comedian said.
By Susie Madrak

John Oliver talked last night about the “stand-your-ground” law that exists in 30 states, and the move to expand them. The law says people are allowed to shoot if they feel their lives are in danger. Oliver talked about the vast disparities in who the law does, and does not protect. According to reports from the Urban Institute, white-on-black homicides were deemed justified 281% more times than black-on-white crimes.

As he points out, this is because these laws are about perceived fear, which Oliver deemed “objectively subjective.”

The laws "can exalt a white person’s fear over a black person’s life.”

And to make it even worse, the laws do not deter crime. In states where stand-your-ground laws apply, homicides have overall increased almost 11 percent, whereas there was a 2% decrease in homicides in states without stand-your-ground, he said.

“Stand-your-ground has contributed to a society where vigilantes with guns can decide what is safety, who is a threat, and what the punishment should be. They have turbocharged everything from road rage incidents to pointless disputes over dog weights.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Gun Control: Time To Stand Our Ground

Gun Control: Time To Stand Our Ground

The Supreme Court decides in US v Heller how far the Second Amendment goes in protecting our right to bear arms, meanwhile on the street, debate gets pushed into the quagmire of public policy on mental health and patient privacy rights.
By Cynthia Lobo
comments
Sep 25, 2013
Gun Control: Time To Stand Our Ground

Gun Control: Time To Stand Our Ground

The Supreme Court decides in US v Heller how far the Second Amendment goes in protecting our right to bear arms, meanwhile on the street, debate gets pushed into the quagmire of public policy on mental health and patient privacy rights.
By Cynthia Lobo
comments
Sep 25, 2013

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team