I don't know of anyone who actually likes roundabouts but most of us at least can navigate through them without a major problem.

Then there are these Kentucky drivers that are so gobsmacked by a new roundabout that they can't even remember which side of the road to drive on.

Obviously, these people have never watched the old Dukes of Hazzard show or the The Smokey And The Bandit movies otherwise they would know the proper southern way to handle a roundabout:

