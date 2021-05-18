Outside the Beltway: The CDC’s honor-system mask guidelines risks turning American businesses into the vaccination police.

Pharyngula: This foe of “Grievance Studies” proclaims it is time for “full-scale ideological warfare against the enemies of Western civilization.”

Mock, Paper, Scissors: Republicans message to America? Better red and dead, just as long as black and brown can’t vote.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: If voters under age 40 don’t reproduce their record 2020 turnout in 2022 and 2024, Democrats are in big trouble.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

" In 2008, 18-to-29-year-olds made up 18% and those 65-plus made up 16%. Young people actually outvoted old people. This year, the young cohort was down to 11%, and the seniors were up to a whopping 23% of the electorate. That's a 24-point flip.” (Michael Tomasky, November 7, 2010)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.