Newsmax Host Claims 'Lotta People Upset' George Floyd's Family Got A Settlement

Greg Kelly, whose father was the police chief of New York City, went on a despicable rant attacking the George Floyd family on the anniversary of his murder Tuesday evening.

Bernie Kerik, the felon pardoned by Trump, was part of the discussion to support the police.

The lily-white privileged Newsmax host claimed the Floyd family has been "totally exploited."

Kelly didn't mean the suffering the Floyd family and Black community faced after officer Chauvin murdered George Floyd. No, the Newsmax host is talking about the settled lawsuit with the city.

"Although quite frankly, financially they’ve made out very well," Kelly snarked. "They got a $27 million settlement before the trial was resolved.

He added, "Lotta people had a problem with that.”

The" Lotta people" are hosts and viewers of Newsmax, OANN, and also some on Fox News.

Kelly also bashed President Biden for reaching out to the Floyd family to ease their suffering and the pain of African Americans around the country.

To a piece of crap like Kelly, that's considered pandering.