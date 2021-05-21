Media Bites
Right Wing Idiot Charges Biden Didn't 'Actually' Drive Truck

The Right is so, so desperate for a Biden "scandal." But this is just stupid.
By Frances Langum

They just can't help themselves, and they're so desperate.

Right-wing blogs can't find an actual Biden scandal, so of course (and again) they made one up.

If you haven't Googled "stupidest man on the internet" lately, you'll be relived to know it's still Jim Hoft, aka "Gateway Pundit." No links here because really.

Gateway Pundit got all the eyerolls this week with his "exposay/!!!1!" that somehow Joe Biden wasn't really DRIVING that electric Ford F150 in Detroit.

Um, yes he was.

And according to Newsweek, "The entirety of the [Gateway Pundit] article is based on a blurry photograph and slowed-down video which they claim shows a hand on a second steering wheel next to Biden on the passenger side."

They also pulled it out of their a$$ like they always do, Newsweek did not say.

Ford Motor Company executive Mike Levine also said "There was no other set of controls."

We're not correcting the record to clarify. We're correcting the record to remind everyone what garbage Gateway Pundit is.

