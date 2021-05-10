Sheriff Blasts Cyber Ninjas After They Demand Access To Government Passwords

Cyber Ninjas, the private company conducting the GOP 2020 election "recount" in Arizona, now wants access to government internet routers and passwords. The Maricopa County sheriff blasted the demand as “mind-numbingly reckless and irresponsible” and a threat to law enforcement. Via Huffington Post:

Sheriff Paul Penzone (D) said in a statement that providing router information to a shadowy private company led by a conspiracy-embracing CEO would compromise sensitive and highly classified law enforcement data and equipment.

“The Senate Republican Caucus’ audit of the Maricopa County votes from last November’s election has no stopping point,” Penzone said. “Now, its most recent demands jeopardize the entire mission of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.”

[...] In response to Senate subpoenas last week, county attorney Allister Adel explained in a letter that turning over the requested routers or “virtual images” of routers not only poses a significant security risk to the sheriff’s office, it also “puts sensitive, confidential data belonging to Maricopa County’s citizens — including Social Security numbers and protected health information — at risk as well,” reported the Arizona Republic.