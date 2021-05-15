Politics
Rep. Plaskett: Where Was Liz Cheney Before Jan. 6?

House Impeachment Manager Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) has no patience for Rep. Liz Cheney’s sudden acknowledgment that Donald Trump is a danger to our democracy.
House Impeachment Manager Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) has no patience for Rep. Liz Cheney’s sudden acknowledgment that Donald Trump is a danger to our democracy.

Plaskett, an impeachment manager during Trump’s second impeachment, for inciting the January 6th insurrection, said the violence on that day “did not happen in a vacuum.” Yet Cheney was silent during the “smoke” before the Trump dumpster fire broke out at the Capitol.

PLASKETT: What is kind of ironic about what Liz Cheney was saying is that although she is concerned about the president fermenting a January 6th attack, this did not happen in a vacuum.

Liz Cheney and others did not say anything when the president was attacking regular Americans, when he banned Muslims coming into this country, caged children, was part of the birther movement and said the most heinous things after Charlottesville.

Where was Liz Cheney and other members of the GOP who now are crying fire when there was smoke previously going on in the Capitol and throughout this country?

In other words, Republicans enabled Trump and Trumpism for years and now it’s just getting worse.

PLASKETT: So, let them deal with their party. Kevin McCarthy obviously cannot control individuals within his party and has made clear what he thinks is important and not important: You know, not censoring individuals like Matt Gaetz, not censoring Marjorie Taylor Greene. Allowing individuals like Mo Brooks, Chip Roy and others to act with impunity but going after an individual like Liz Cheney who is speaking truth. So, they're letting us all know what is their platform.
