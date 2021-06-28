Dave The Therapy Kitty

According to the BBC, A senior care center in England took in a kitten at the request of one of the residents. Ever since then, Dave has been a smashing success:
Deputy manager Lindsey Milliken said: "Our new kitten Dave has made a huge difference to the atmosphere in the care centre and seeing the residents' faces light up when he is about is magical.
"He is bringing immense joy and happiness to residents and staff."
What makes it truly incredible is that Dave is only a few weeks old.
