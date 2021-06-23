2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

A Day At The Beach In Normandy, France - 122 Years Ago

Watch this AI enhanced film about a day at the beach, around 1900.
By Chris capper Li...

This is a film taken in about the late 1890's from The Netherlands and France but enhanced with the most modern AI technology. From the blurb:

The film begins at a train station with holidaymakers arriving.
Before the Riviera became popular, Parisians headed to the sea fronts of Normandy. Observe the mobile beach huts for the more adventurous women to change into swimming costumes.
The huts were then rolled down to the waters edge for a secluded dip in the water.
Another interesting feature are the diving boards attached to moored boats.
We don't have an exact date for this footage but judging by the various fashions and accessories this is some time between 1896 and 1906.

