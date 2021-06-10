Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Dr. Fauci Blasts Crazy Republican Attacks

Republicans will do anything to try and make Fauci the COVID villain and not Traitor Trump, who is responsible.
By John Amato
13 hours ago by John Amato
Dr. Fauci told MTP Daily that Republican attacks have been ridiculous and easily debunked if you look at them realistically.

Right-wing attacks have been swift and calculated to take the blame away from the former traitor in the Oval office, but lack any credibility if examined even by a child.

Dr. Fauci told Chuck Todd, "And you know Chuck, if you go through each and every one of the points which are so ridiculous, just painfully ridiculous, if you go through each and every one of them, you can explain and debunk it immediately.”

Fauci took the time to explain one of their major faux complaints that happened early in during the virus outbreak.

Masks.

Dr. Fauci discussed how as the CDC and medical community received more scientific data about how the virus works they were able to come up with better plans and guidelines to try and quell its effects.

That's called science.

"So if you are trying to get at me as a public health official and scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you are attacking science. And anybody that looks at what is going on clearly sees that. You have to be asleep not to see that,” Fauci said.

Fox News and QAnon/MAGA supporters have ramped up their attacks on the CDC specialist and are trying to blame him for Trump's immoral and despicable handling of the pandemic that has left 600,000 dead Americans so far.

