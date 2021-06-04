Facebook Bans TraitorTrump For Two Years

Facebook has turned off their money machine for TraitorTrump for two years. And they've set up a system for policing "public figures" who use the platform to spread "civil unrest":

"At the end of this [two-year] period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety [from Trump] has receded." said Facebook on their company website.

"If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded."

Who wants to bet on the status of Trump's mental decline at the end of 24 months? How many think he can keep the "civil unrest" part of his schtick cooled off? Isn't fomenting civil unrest what separates the rubes from their money, and isn't that the whole point of Donald Trump's Facebook feed?

Puh-leeze.

It's pretty concerning that Facebook has only banned Trump for 2 years

If reinstated it'll be just in time for his 2024 election steal

Are they going to make him promise not to incite anymore violence?

Seriously, Facebook

Grow up — Mona (@Monaheart1229) June 4, 2021

It's a pretty sad day in America when a social media platform decides to ban trump for 2 more years, b/c of his anti-democratic rhetoric, but a major political party @GOP make him their voice & leader? — Joyce Ann (@TruthWins22) June 4, 2021