Father's Day Video Round-Up

Love it or hate Father's Day, Hallmark holiday or not, movies, television, social media, and literature have given us some pretty entertaining and incredible dads to enjoy. I asked the Crooks and Liars staff to send me some of their favorites, and here's what we've got!

Enjoy, and as always, thank you for being an amazing audience!

xoxo

~Aliza

Jack Pearson, from "This Is Us"

Jack Pearson takes his son, Kevin, on a football scouting/camp trip. Kevin really wasn't into it, but he went to please his dad. He was actually sick (throwing up) from nerves, and his dad took him out to a fancy steak restaurant. While there, Kevin told him that the coach has been treating him really badly, calling him stupid, etc. This is a coach that Jack liked and looked up to. Jack confronts him in the bathroom - calmly, but seriously. When he comes back to the bar, Kevin asks if he said anything to the coach (who walked out, totally spooked). Jack says no.

You can tell that Kevin suspects something, but it goes unsaid. His dad, although the quieter parent, protected him the exact right way.

~ Red Painter

Westminster Daddy Show, from SNL

THIS is a Daddy video you need. From 2018 SNL, with Matt Damon.

~ Newshounds Ellen

Daddy/Daughter Ballet Class, from Facebook

~ Ed Scarce

Tony Shaloub as Abe Weissman, from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Dedicating this one to my sister, who is in the middle of discovering this amazing show, and thoroughly in daughter love with Abe Weissman.

~ Aliza Worthington

Morty David on "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

It's hard to pick a favorite from the wacky, absurd father figures in Larry David's canon of work, but I gotta go with Morty, who is soooooo the personification of dominated husbands combined with Jewish parental guilt when he decides NOT to...well, if you don't know the clip, I won't ruin it for you.

~ Aliza (Yes, I know I did two, but I wrote the post, so I get to do an extra one, so there.)