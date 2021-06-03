Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Suggests Putin Might Murder Biden

Dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric on Fox. Of course.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

On Fox News' The Five on Wednesday, co-host Greg Gutfeld "joked" about Vladimir Putin assassinating President Joe Biden.

Topic of discussion was the Russian cyber attacks against the US. As usual the topic quickly morphed into an attack on climate change and on Biden.

The FoxQ panel attacked Biden for even deciding to meet with Putin. Co-host Dagen McDowell has had a complete change of heart with Russia since Traitor Trump lost the election. She claimed talking to hostile countries is just weak.

Dagen considered any meeting a gift to Russia.

How quickly they forget that the Russian cyberattacks happened while Trump was still in office.

Harold Ford Jr. asked Greg Gutfeld if Biden should meet with Vladimir Putin. Gutfeld took a contrarian position, but for a vicious reason.

"I gotta disagree, if he holds firm you know, there's going to be something we can get out of this. There's going to be something If Putin decides to have them killed (Gutfeld gives a thumbs up) that's something. You know? It's possible," Gutfeld replied.

Fox News then immediately cut to commercial.

How long will it be before openly calling for the assassination of President Biden will become the norm?

Can you imagine the Republican reactions if Rachel Maddow hoped Vladimir Putin would murder Donald Trump and his envoy?

Thumbs up!

Kathy Griffin, a comedian had her career derailed after posting an image of a bloody Trump replica...

...so what should happen to Gutfeld?

The GQP will celebrate Gutfeld and Fox News will laugh.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team