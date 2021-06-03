Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Suggests Putin Might Murder Biden

On Fox News' The Five on Wednesday, co-host Greg Gutfeld "joked" about Vladimir Putin assassinating President Joe Biden.

Topic of discussion was the Russian cyber attacks against the US. As usual the topic quickly morphed into an attack on climate change and on Biden.

The FoxQ panel attacked Biden for even deciding to meet with Putin. Co-host Dagen McDowell has had a complete change of heart with Russia since Traitor Trump lost the election. She claimed talking to hostile countries is just weak.

Dagen considered any meeting a gift to Russia.

How quickly they forget that the Russian cyberattacks happened while Trump was still in office.

Harold Ford Jr. asked Greg Gutfeld if Biden should meet with Vladimir Putin. Gutfeld took a contrarian position, but for a vicious reason.

"I gotta disagree, if he holds firm you know, there's going to be something we can get out of this. There's going to be something If Putin decides to have them killed (Gutfeld gives a thumbs up) that's something. You know? It's possible," Gutfeld replied.

Fox News then immediately cut to commercial.

How long will it be before openly calling for the assassination of President Biden will become the norm?

Can you imagine the Republican reactions if Rachel Maddow hoped Vladimir Putin would murder Donald Trump and his envoy?

Thumbs up!

Kathy Griffin, a comedian had her career derailed after posting an image of a bloody Trump replica...

4 years ago today, my life changed. Maybe forever. It’s been a shockingly massive event to deal with. Initial trauma, with unexpected large and small aftershocks that continue today. I’m doing my best. The legendary Jane Fonda told me “This is gonna be on your tombstone, kid.”

🥰 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 31, 2021

...so what should happen to Gutfeld?

The GQP will celebrate Gutfeld and Fox News will laugh.