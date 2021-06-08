It's Not Just You: Massive Internet Outage Takes Down Major Sites This Morning

Via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette,

An apparent global outage has brought down major websites like Amazon, Target, CNN, Reddit, Twitch and a host of the internet’s other most popular sites and platforms Tuesday morning.

[...] It is unclear what triggered the web outage, but DownDetector, which tracks internet outages, showed a spike in reports of outages on websites using San Francisco-based cloud computing services provider Fastly and Amazon Web Services.

“We're currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services,” Fastly said in a statement.