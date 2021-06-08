Politics
It's Not Just You: Massive Internet Outage Takes Down Major Sites This Morning

The affected sites included Amazon, Target, CNN, Reddit, Twitch, and Hulu.
By Susie Madrak

Via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette,

An apparent global outage has brought down major websites like Amazon, Target, CNN, Reddit, Twitch and a host of the internet’s other most popular sites and platforms Tuesday morning.

[...] It is unclear what triggered the web outage, but DownDetector, which tracks internet outages, showed a spike in reports of outages on websites using San Francisco-based cloud computing services provider Fastly and Amazon Web Services.

“We're currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services,” Fastly said in a statement.

Via al.com:

Update: Some websites appeared to be functioning again by 6:45 a.m. EST. Amazon’s e-commerce site and Prime streaming service are now back up. Reports of outages also started declining for HBO Max, Hulu, Twitch and other sites, while Reddit and others continued seeing issues.

Update No. 2: Reddit appeared to be resume functionality around 7 a.m. EST. Reports of outages at most major websites declined sharply, according to Down Detector.

“The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied,” Fastly said. “Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return.”

