Politics
Liz Cheney: Trump Mimics Chinese Communist Propaganda

Liz keeps swinging: Trump Committed Most Egregious Violation Of Presidential Oath Of Office In History
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney told David Axelrod on his podcast that Traitor Trump committed the most heinous actions ever by a sitting president.

Cheney, who has not backed down from taking swings at the dangerous MAGA cultists, bashed Kevin McCarthy and other frightened House Republicans. She also explained that Trump is acting like a communist dictator by attacking our free and fair elections.

"I think what Donald Trump did is the most dangerous thing, the most egregious violation of an oath of office of any president in our history. And so the idea that a few weeks after he did that, the leader of the Republicans in the House would be at Mar-a-Lago, essentially, you know, pleading with him to somehow come back into the fold, or whatever it was he was doing, to me was inexcusable," Cheney said.

Axelrod joined CNN this morning to discuss his conversation with Liz.

“When you listen to Donald Trump talk now, when you hear the language he's using now, it is essentially the same things that the Chinese Communist Party, for example, says about the United States and our democracy. When he says that our system doesn't work ... when he suggests that it's, you know, incapable of conveying the will of the people, you know, that somehow it's failed — those are the same things that the Chinese government says about us. It's very dangerous and damaging ... and it's not true."

Trump is only focused on his narcissistic fantasies and not the United States or the US Constitution. Almost all conservative media is playing the Goebbels game to rewrite history, and it's ripping the country apart.

If it were up to the seditious ex-president, he'd replace our guiding text as well as the 10 Commandments with 'thou shall love, worship, glorify and speak no ill of Trump.'

Liz can keep up her fight, but it's really Trump's party now. GOP office holders are terrified Trump's mob will come after them, next.

