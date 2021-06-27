2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

AOC Destroys Greene On Twitter With One Word: 'Taller'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "little communist," and that she wasn't American because she doesn't embrace our American ways.
By Ed Scarce
5 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

The formula for a Trump rally is a simple one. Throw as much red meat as you can to Trump's rabid MAGA fans and get them hootin' and hollerin'. And that's about all there is to them. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did that with attacks on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling her a "little communist," and said that she wasn't American because she doesn't embrace our American ways. She also called for impeaching President Biden, expelling Rep. Maxine Waters, and firing Dr. Anthony Fauci. All the while, pumping her fist in the air.

AOC responded to her attacks later on Twitter, writing "First of all, I’m taller than her." Which is all that needs to be said for Greene's trolling.

Source: OutKick

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in front of thousands of supporters that showed up to former President Donald Trump’s rally in Ohio — scheduled for Saturday night.

Greene, one of the first speakers from the event, called Ocasio-Cortez “the little communist from New York City,” which got the crowd to start booing the mention of AOC.

“She’s not an American. She really doesn’t embrace our American ways,” said Greene, also calling out AOC’s Green New Deal.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team