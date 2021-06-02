Media Bites
Ben Carson Isn't Gonna Get Invited To A Trump Event After This

After being caught attacking President Biden's budget, Ben Carson slammed Traitor Trump's stimulus spending during the pandemic.
Ben Carson, Trump's former HUD secretary, tried to attack Pres. Biden's $6 trillion budget, but forgot that Trump also used Keynesian economics to help the American people.

In a long and convoluted interview on Fox News, Carson barely made any sense and reversed himself constantly on the wealth disparity and home ownership between white Americans and the Black community.

Neil Cavuto asked Carson what he thought about Biden's budget proposals, even though the president promises to pay for it all.

Carson immediately used the old and decrepit conservative talking point that government spending affects our grandchildren's welfare.

Cavuto quickly intervened.

"Wasn't your old boss doing that?" Cavuto asked. "Secretary, wasn't your old boss doing it? I'm not casting political aspersions, it's been a bipartisan buying binge. Are you representing that administration or others from prior administrations to judge what's happening now?"

Carson, who kept his mouth shut when a Democratically-led house passed many COVID bills to help the American people, all of which Traitor Trump signed.

"It doesn't matter who spends it, Republicans or Democrats, it's the wrong thing to do," Carson firmly stated.

Once a lying weasel, always a lying weasel, when it comes to Carson.

The narcissistic baby is gonna be mad at his former HUD lackey.

