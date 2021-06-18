Politics
Republican Congressman Explains His 'Easy' No Vote On Juneteenth Bill

Rep. Ralph Norman explained that his vote wasn't racist, "Are we going to do one for the Native American Indians? I mean, where does it stop?"
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
It was such an easy vote for Norman that he was one of just fourteen Congressman (all Republicans, of course) to vote against the bill marking the end of slavery in the United States with a Federal Holiday. The vote was 415-14. The Senate voted unanimously.

Source: Fox News Radio

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) explained why he was one of fourteen Congressmen to vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

“Thirteen others of us will be the only ones voting against this. There’s one Fourth of July. There’s one birthday, Independence Day is Fourth of July. And I had a lot of negativity on it. But this was an easy no vote. The fact that they would try to make race a part of it, it had nothing to do with race, how many holidays do we want? What’s the magic number? This would put it to eleven. Do we want twenty? How are we going to do one for the Native American Indians? I mean, where does it stop? And this was such an easy no vote. And I was talking to a Congressman this morning saying why he switched. And they were scared of the race issue. But this doesn’t have anything to do with race.”

CNN's Andrew Kaczynski seems to have spotted Norman's atrocious comments first.

