Republican Who Refused To Wear Mask On House Floor Gets COVID

Rep. Ralph Norman tested positive despite being fully vaccinated, he said.
By Ed Scarce
Norman, and other Republicans, were fined $500 in May by Nancy Pelosi for not wearing face-covering on the House Floor. With his positive test, he becomes another "breakthrough" case of someone fully vaccinated yet still managing to get the virus. Earlier this week, Senator Lindsey Graham also tested positive, and also fully vaccinated.

Norman went on to "sue" Pelosi over his fine. The House Ethics Committee denied his request.

Source: The Hill

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

“After experiencing minor symptoms this morning, I sought a COVID-19 test and was just informed the tests results were positive. Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild,” Norman wrote in a statement.

He said he will quarantine for the next 10 days and continue to work virtually.

And here are these clowns back in May, taking selfies on the House Floor.

