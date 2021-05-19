Politics
'Defiant' Republicans Refuse To Wear Masks On House Floor

$500 fines were levied against some, with warnings for others. You can probably guess some of the usual suspects.
By Ed Scarce
Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert, Thomas Massie, Chip Roy, Bob Good, Mary Miller, Brian Mast, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and Beth Van Duyne flouted the rules by Nancy Pelosi. Three of them were fined $500 for their first offense, others received warnings.

They also took selfies on the House Floor, also a no-no.

Source: Politico

Around a dozen Republicans refused to wear masks during the evening vote series and strategically stood at the well of the chamber, which appears on the C-SPAN cameras, and seemed to encourage other members to join in.

Lawmakers face hefty fines if they don't wear masks on the House floor: $500 for the first offense and $2,500 for the second offense. The money is deducted from their salaries.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) snapped a selfie with a few other maskless members and posted it to social media. Taking pictures on the House floor is against longstanding rules due to security concerns.

