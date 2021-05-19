'Defiant' Republicans Refuse To Wear Masks On House Floor

Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert, Thomas Massie, Chip Roy, Bob Good, Mary Miller, Brian Mast, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and Beth Van Duyne flouted the rules by Nancy Pelosi. Three of them were fined $500 for their first offense, others received warnings.
They also took selfies on the House Floor, also a no-no.
Source: Politico
Around a dozen Republicans refused to wear masks during the evening vote series and strategically stood at the well of the chamber, which appears on the C-SPAN cameras, and seemed to encourage other members to join in.
Lawmakers face hefty fines if they don't wear masks on the House floor: $500 for the first offense and $2,500 for the second offense. The money is deducted from their salaries.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) snapped a selfie with a few other maskless members and posted it to social media. Taking pictures on the House floor is against longstanding rules due to security concerns.
