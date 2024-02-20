Supreme Court Smacks Marge Over Challenge On Mask Fines

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) challenged their pay getting docked after they failed to comply with a simple COVID-19 mask requirement on the chamber floor. The three House Republicans wanted to own the libs by putting the health of others at risk. Still, the Supreme Court wasn't sympathetic to the trios constitutional challenge and let stand a lower ruling without any noted dissents.

What did Donald Trump, a serial bankruptcy filer, say recently? Pay your bills, or you're out. Or doesn't that apply to Republicans fined $500 in May 2021?

The Hill reports:

House rules fined lawmakers $500 for their first infraction with the mask mandate, and $2,500 for subsequent breaches. It would be withdrawn from their yearly pay. Greene racked up more than $100,000 in fines, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The lawmakers were protesting the House floor mask mandate, highlighting the fact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had recently said individuals who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks in most public settings. At the time, Norman said he had been vaccinated, Greene would not reveal her status, and Massie said he would not get the jab because he had COVID-19 antibodies from a previous bout with the illness. The Republicans appealed the sanctions later that year, but the House Ethics Committee upheld them in July 2021. A federal judge in D.C. tossed the trio's lawsuit in 2022, arguing that their case did not have any basis since then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and others enforcing the mask mandate could not be the target of legal action for choices they made in their jobs as government officials. In June, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit affirmed the ruling. The Supreme Court is now the latest body to shoot down their lawsuit, more than a year and a half after the House, in February 2022, lifted the mask mandate.

It's not hard to mask up. I still do it, but my immune system has taken a hit. It's a shame lawmakers don't care about their constituents' health. That would require not being selfish, though. '

Marge sure wore them when she wanted attention: