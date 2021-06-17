SCOTUS Backs Obamacare Again, 7-2

Just when you thought there would never be good news out of The Supreme Court ever again...
Obamacare is upheld, 7-2. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.
It was a stupid case brought by stupid people who had no standing in the court.
Well, SCOTUS was willing to say the "standing" part out loud, anyway.
As Pete Williams pointed out, the court did not recognize that the red states whining about the individual mandate were actually harmed by it. Duh.
Several on Twitter noted that had the court decided to destroy the ACA, that would lead to an inevitable expansion of the Supreme Court.
It should be expanded anyway.