SCOTUS Backs Obamacare Again, 7-2

Just when you thought there would never be good news out of The Supreme Court ever again...

Obamacare is upheld, 7-2. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Affordable Care Act.



Justice Breyer delivers the opinion in California v. Texas: https://t.co/PkJN1sASfJ pic.twitter.com/h9LH7iDvSo — Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) June 17, 2021

It was a stupid case brought by stupid people who had no standing in the court.

Well, SCOTUS was willing to say the "standing" part out loud, anyway.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, saying Republican-led states do not have the legal standing to try to upend the law. #Breaking #SCOTUS #ACA — David Pearson (@AHADaveReg7) June 17, 2021

As Pete Williams pointed out, the court did not recognize that the red states whining about the individual mandate were actually harmed by it. Duh.

Several on Twitter noted that had the court decided to destroy the ACA, that would lead to an inevitable expansion of the Supreme Court.

I admit I’m a little surprised that the right-wingers on #SCOTUS didn’t strap on an institutional suicide vest and blow up the ACA and the whole healthcare system with it.



I guess they didn’t want to split office space with 15 new colleagues if they had. — Seize the Means of Distraction (@thatgeekinit) June 17, 2021

It should be expanded anyway.