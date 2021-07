Some guy went to the Vatican dressed up like Spiderman and he got to speak and shake hands with the Pope. Then to make things a little weirder, he gives the Pope a Spidey mask. Much to his credit, the Pope never hesitated or blinked an eye at the strange encounter. Then, as if wasn't enough already, Spidey is seen sitting in a chair among priests and people dressed in their finest, listening to mass.

It's totally bizarre and irreverent, so I just love it!

