Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Steven Crowder Cancels Himself From Debate With Liberal Sam Seder

Right-wing bully Steven Crowder got the mockery he deserved after he turned and ran from a debate with The Majority Report's Sam Seder.
By NewsHound Ellen

If you’re not familiar with Crowder, he’s a former Fox News contributor and “comic” who lost his contract for being offensive and obnoxious, such as making jokes about rape-survivor Ashley Judd being “obsessed” with rape. He’s also a racist who has been suspended indefinitely from monetizing his YouTube videos after promoting election lies.

Crowder had been demanding that YouTuber Ethan Klein debate him. Vice explains:

Ostensibly, Crowder loves to debate and, for the past few weeks, he’d been calling out Klein and demanding the two match wits on air. Klein is an old-school YouTuber who produces podcasts and shows, much of it about the YouTube community and its drama. By his own admission, Klein isn’t a debater but he agreed to debate Crowder.

Crowder showed up for the debate in typical form—visibly wearing a pistol in a holster. “You said that I would be a ‘layup,’” Klein said after Crowder introduced him. “Which is fine and I think you’re right. I think I’m not a very good debater. I think you know that. I didn’t want to make it too easy for you. So I’ve prepared.”

As Raw Story pointed out, it’s not clear who, if anyone, arranged for Sam Seder to show up or if Crowder knew in advance, but he made a big show of going into a tizzy. “What a f***ing nightmare! I had no idea this was going to happen," Crowder exclaimed. “I thought Ethan was a standup guy.”

Seder claimed Crowder had chickened out of a previous debate with him, which seemed quite plausible given that after a lot of squawking, Crowder ducked out of this one – after accusing Klein of doing “anything he can to avoid the debate.”

Raw Story caught some of the Twitter reaction:

