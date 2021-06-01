Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Texas Lt. Gov. Admits GOP Was Heavy-Handed On Voting Bill

Dan Patrick admits his party is being heavy-handed in passing the bill that caused Democrats to walk out of the House chamber, denying the legislature a quorum.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick verified reports that Republican state legislators acted irresponsibly when they tried to ram through a highly controversial Texas voting bill.

Texas Democrats staged a walkout after Republicans hid behind closed doors and during the Memorial Day holiday and crafted an anti-democratic and highly controversial voter bill.

Fox News host Bill Hemmer quoted a CBS News piece and said "They say in their article that this was a bare-knuckled procedure done over a holiday weekend and done in the middle of the night. After that you say?"

Dan Patrick replied, "It's correct."

The highly sycophantic Lt. Governor then went on to "both sides" the issue by claiming that since Texas Democrats couldn't win a vote they refused to participate.

Then Patrick came back and blamed the Republican leader for orchestrating this vote the way did.

Patrick said the Republican leader of the state legislature could've locked the doors blocking Democrats from leaving, but he didn't.

Patrick continued, "And then he didn't set this bill until four hours to go till midnight, which made it easy for them to walk out."

"I blame this on the speaker, who is a Republican."

As the segment went on Patrick blamed the Republican speaker for not only using a bare-knuckled heavy-handed way, but also for refusing to lock Democrats in the chamber? Wow.

Then when Dan Patrick was asked why Texas chose to change the voting rules after a highly contested presidential election six months ago, he made believe the horrific bill Texas Republicans passed was beautiful and not at all a partisan attempt to make voting much, much harder.

I have a bridge to sell you too, Dan.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team