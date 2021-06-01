Media Bites
Tucker Carlson Smears The Troops On Memorial Day

Mister Never-Served is critiquing whether the current US military is "interested in protecting the country."
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Over Memorial Day weekend, Fox News' Tucker Carlson took to his web show to proclaim that the military is refusing to protect America like they used to.

And guess who is to blame? A free and fair election.

"So much has changed in the United States in the past year that it's hard to keep track of all," Carlson said.

Carlson claimed the CDC lied to the American people and has been discredited as "frauds."

By him of course.

If Tucker says it, then it must be true, right? Oh, wait. Didn't Fox News defend against a lawsuit saying you can't believe what Tucker Carlson tells you?

"All schools are now openly teaching racism to children."

A school actually discussing slavery is now a crime.

"Our military at times does not seem interested to protecting the country," Carlson proclaimed.

Huh? What times is he talking about? And which country? The White Nationalist nation in his head?

The Biden administration is just a few months old. When has the military failed the country and all its responsibilities under Biden?

Never.

It's part of Fox News' serial lying opposition against the Biden administration. And the troops are their new target.

Carlson smeared the entire military on Memorial Day. Isn't that special.

