UC San Diego Student Honors Her Parents With Special Grad Photos

This is what it's all about, folks. The American Dream starts with education and hard work.

Source: 10News

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A UC San Diego student is going viral on social media for her graduation pictures, taken to honor her parents. Jennifer Rocha, from Coachella, decided to take her graduation pictures in the farm fields where she worked with her parents since she was in high school. Rocha included her parents in the photographs to thank them for teaching her the importance of getting an education.

And if your Spanish is good, here's a report from Telemundo.

