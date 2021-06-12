Activism
UC San Diego Student Honors Her Parents With Special Grad Photos

Jennifer Rocha, from Coachella, decided to take her graduation pictures in the farm fields where she worked with her parents since she was in high school.
This is what it's all about, folks. The American Dream starts with education and hard work.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A UC San Diego student is going viral on social media for her graduation pictures, taken to honor her parents.

Rocha included her parents in the photographs to thank them for teaching her the importance of getting an education.

And if your Spanish is good, here's a report from Telemundo.

Max Burns summed it up for all of us.

