'Oh My God, I’m In A Whale’s Mouth’: Lobster Diver Survives Fluke Incident

Michael Packard was out diving for lobster when the estimated 45 foot Humpback Whale took him into its mouth. Humpbacks do not have teeth, they have baleen, a filtering system. Luckily for Packard, the whale thought better of trying to swallow the man and spat him back out, but not before some agonizing moments where Packard thought he was about to die.

Source: NBC10

A commercial lobster diver was injured when he said he was swallowed by a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod Friday.

Michael Packard was in the whale's closed mouth for 30-40 seconds, he said in a Facebook post to a Provincetown, Massachusetts, community page.

Packard was in about 45 feet of water when "I just felt this truck hit me and everything just went dark," he said.

At first he thought he'd been eaten by a white shark -- the feared sharks have become fixtures off the coast of Cape Cod in the summer -- then he realized it didn't have teeth: "I said, 'Oh my god, I'm in the mouth of a whale. This is how you're going to die. In the mouth of a whale.'"