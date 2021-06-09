Politics
On What Planet Does Louie Gohmert Live?

Louie Gohmert asked, during a climate change hearing, if the Bureau of Land Management was influencing the orbit of the Earth or maybe the Moon or maybe something solar flares.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Either Louie Gohmert is the best performance artist on Planet Earth, or he's... Louie Gohmert.

During a Zoom hearing on Climate Change, the so-called Congressman from Texas asked a witness if BLM, by which we assume he meant the Bureau of Land Management, but hey, BLM can be taken other ways and far be it from me to assume what Louie Gohmert thinks Black Lives Matter is doing with the planetary orbits. Gohmert asked Ms. Jennifer Eberlien, Associate Deputy Chief of the National Forest System, the following:

"I understand, from what’s been testified to the Forest Service and the BLM, you want very much to work on the issue of climate change," Gohmert says. "I was informed by the immediate past director of NASA that they found that the moon’s orbit is changing slightly and so is the Earth’s orbit around the sun. We know there’s been significant solar flare activities, and so, is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit around the sun? Obviously that would have profound effects on our climate."

"YA THINK?" the very composed, yet smiling, Ms. Eberllen did not reply. She should get an award for composure.

"I would have to follow up with you on that one, Mr. Gohmert." she said.

I wouldn't bother. He'll be off-planet by the time you call.

