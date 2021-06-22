2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Yes, He Wanted FCC To Go After SNL

All the stories coming out NOW about you-know-who are exactly what we knew was happening.
By Frances Langum

It's true. The former so-called president wanted "his" Federal Communications Commission to find a way to sanction Saturday Night Live for their satire of his administration.

What a stupid snowflake abuse of power move. If you thought it was just the tweets...

trump tweet snl 3

trump tweet snl

trump tweet snl 2

...it wasn't.

The Daily Beast quotes one Trump legal adviser:

...when they briefly discussed this with Trump more than two years ago, they made a point of saying that the Justice Department, in particular, doesn’t handle these matters, anyway. Trump seemed disappointed to hear that there was no actual legal recourse or anything that the FCC or DOJ could do to punish late-night, anti-Trump comedy.

“Can something else be done about it?” Trump replied, according to this source, to which they responded with some version of “I’ll look into it.” (This person says that to this day, they have not, in fact, “looked into it.”)

