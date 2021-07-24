Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Anti-vaxxer Family All Catch COVID, Now They Want The Vaccine

The Johnsons all caught COVID at the same time, having decided that vaccines "were not for them." Big, almost deadly mistake.
By Ed Scarce
23 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

The father ended up hospitalized for a week, with double pneumonia, damaged kidneys, and respiratory failure. He's lucky to be alive. As he said later, "It was a life-changing experience... I was totally against it but if it gives me a second chance, it's worth the shot,” said Patrick Johnson.

Yeah, literally "worth the shot."

No sympathy here for these sorts of people, risking their own lives and others around them for nothing, just because they refused to get vaccinated. Now that they've seen how devastating it can be they say they'll all get vaccinated, but they have to wait three months post-infection.

Source: KEPR

A Kennewick, Wash. family is sharing their story on the COVID-19 vaccine, hoping it can help save at least one life.

The Johnson family was against vaccines until they came down with COVID.

The family is now celebrating what they’re calling a second chance at life and they want to share how their perspective on vaccines has changed.

Patrick Johnson is still adjusting to life after COVID.

The 46-year-old father of two had to be hospitalized on oxygen for nearly a week. He got out of the hospital Friday, after getting the virus he didn’t think would affect him.

Through the whole ordeal, Patrick Johnson lost 25 lbs and considers himself lucky he didn’t lose his life.

He and his whole family were against vaccines throughout the pandemic.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team