Claire McCaskill Rips Bill Barr’s Image Rehab Effort: ‘What A Jerk’

Sorry, Bill Barr, you don't get to shed your image as a Trump toady who “did this president’s bidding in unspeakable ways,” as former Sen. Claire McCaskill put it.
In an upcoming book by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, former Attorney General Barr tries to give himself an independent backbone and claims he told Donald Trump he would lose the 2020 election because he spent too much time attacking his perceived enemies and not enough on handling the pandemic.

Sen. Claire McCaskill is having none of it. She demolished the attempt with a sledgehammer:

MCCASKILL: Here’s what I have to say about Bill Barr. I'm glad that he talked to the authors of this book. but this is not going to work for him. He was a hack attorney general. He was an attorney general that gave a short shift to the rule of law and to the norms that this country expects when it comes to separation of politics and the Department of Justice.

He did this president's bidding in unspeakable ways and if you don't believe me, you ask the line prosecutors in the Department of Justice. You ask the people who were undercut by Bill Barr when he did ridiculous things like trying to undo a guilty plea of one of Trump's henchmen.

So, I am really - have little patience for Bill Barr. If he wants to do the country a favor, then I think he needs to come out of the shadows, he needs to do a full-blown interview and take some of the questions about why in the world he would reverse a guilty plea of a criminal, why in the world he would do this president's bidding. And yeah, he walked away at the end. I'm sorry it doesn't do any good for me. I could care less he walked away at the end. What a jerk.

