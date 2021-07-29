CNN Host To 'Pro-Freedom' Guy: 'You Sound Like An Idiot'

Chris Cuomo should have known how this was gonna go when he invited on a California restaurant owner named Tony Roman to talk about why he was only allowing unvaccinated customers into his place -- and banned masks, too. (And of course it's Huntington Beach, Crazy Central.)

God, this made my head hurt. Because I am oh so familiar with this particular type of Italian male, who thinks his mangled interpretation of reality actually is common sense, am I right? When really, he's what other Italians would call a chooch, stunad. An idiot.

"He put up this massive billboard that says, leave the mask, take the cannoli. Of course it has to be an Italian guy and he's using The Godfather -- anyway. Tony Roman is the owner and he joins me now from inside his restaurant. Welcome," Cuomo said.

"Man, you said the name perfectly. You said it perfectly. Good job. Now I know you're Italian," Roman said.

"It's because I speak the language. Let me guess, you don't," Cuomo said. (Oo, ya burnt!)

Roman then presented a giant bowl of word salad explaining that his no-vaccine requirement is really an IQ test.

"Like I say to people when they ask me, if they're so blinded with their rage and their hate, I tell them, you know what, if you don't understand it, maybe we should put up a sign that says you're too stupid to come into the restaurant. it's very simple. I think you figured it out. Am I right?" (No, Tony, you're not. You're just another wingnut who considers fact "oppression.")

He told Cuomo he was failing the IQ test because he and his entire family are vaccinated.

"So, what's next? Are we all going to lock ourselves in our homes whenever there's a flu outbreak or there's an outbreak of a cold, a common cold? Are we going to lock ourselves inside our homes and wear a moon suit? Where does it end?"

(It probably ends with a news story about you in the hospital, saying you should have gotten the vaccine. Just a guess!)

"So, my stance here is a pro-freedom stance only. It's not political. If you come down here, you're not going to see a Trump flag flying over the roof. You're not going to see campaign signs, campaign slogans or political slogans ever. You're only going to see pro-freedom messages and that's it. And you're not going to drag me down the hole talking about the science. This is not about whether I'm pro-vaccine or not. I'm pro-freedom, anti-tyranny, okay? And maybe the conversation should really be between me and your brother. That's what I'm thinking."

(It doesn't sound like Tony's "thinking" at all!)

"Maybe so. You're pro freedom but people can't wear masks. Tony, it doesn't make sense. It really doesn't. I gave you a chance to make the case. I hope your family stays safe."

"I made my case. You didn't have much to say."

"Honestly, you sound like an idiot."

"So do you," Cuomo retorted.

After he was gone, Cuomo said, "I hate he's Italian-American, by the way, because he plays into a stereotype. This suggestion that somehow there is a strength in the resistance to the science, to the mandate, to being told 'you don't tell me,' it just doesn't make any sense. It is such a false sense of strength.

"It is such a stupid ethnic stereotype."