2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

FAIL: Tim Pawlenty Tries Both Siderism On CPAC 'Goofballs'

Both sides don't invite Three-Percenters to their political conferences where a former president is speaking, TIM.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Here's former Minnesota Governor, failed 2012 presidential candidate, and retired Big Bank lobbyist Tim Pawlenty is, for some reason, seeking relevance, and so during the Summer lull he did an utterly ridiculous 'both sides' dance on CNN, in which he effectively said that the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters attending the CPAC conference were exactly the same as "goofballs" on the Left.

Thank the gods for Brianna Keilar, who asked the question we always demand of both siderists: NAME ONE.

"Can you name any?"

Why no, Tim Pawlenty can't name any left-wing "goofballs" who attended a major liberal conference at which a Democratic former president spoke. Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama don't speak at conferences where "Antifa" (really, Tim?) has a presence.

But Donald Trump spoke at CPAC, and there in the audience and "providing security" (?) were Proud Boys and Three Percenters.

Name one equivalent to THAT, Tim Pawlenty.

"What difference does it make if it's in a hotel ballroom or street corner?" said Pawlenty.

REALLY, Tim?

And that's the problem with the Republicans' "big tent." They let anybody, even violent racist anti-government terrorists, come along and cheer the winner of their presidential straw poll while that Cheeto Mussolini is in the building.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team