FAIL: Tim Pawlenty Tries Both Siderism On CPAC 'Goofballs'

Here's former Minnesota Governor, failed 2012 presidential candidate, and retired Big Bank lobbyist Tim Pawlenty is, for some reason, seeking relevance, and so during the Summer lull he did an utterly ridiculous 'both sides' dance on CNN, in which he effectively said that the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters attending the CPAC conference were exactly the same as "goofballs" on the Left.

Thank the gods for Brianna Keilar, who asked the question we always demand of both siderists: NAME ONE.

"Can you name any?"

Why no, Tim Pawlenty can't name any left-wing "goofballs" who attended a major liberal conference at which a Democratic former president spoke. Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama don't speak at conferences where "Antifa" (really, Tim?) has a presence.

But Donald Trump spoke at CPAC, and there in the audience and "providing security" (?) were Proud Boys and Three Percenters.

Oath Keepers leader, Stewart Rhodes, & some Proud Boys are welcomed at CPAC



These are Trump's paramilitary groups who sent a msg on Jan 6th that they will do whatever is needed for him



A bloody coup? No problem. Standing by#OVArrow #ONEV1 #DemVoice1 #FreshVoicesRise #Dems4USA https://t.co/C3XDRb1Eye pic.twitter.com/ktZ7nMgeBF — Clyde224 (@Clyde2241) July 11, 2021

Name one equivalent to THAT, Tim Pawlenty.

"What difference does it make if it's in a hotel ballroom or street corner?" said Pawlenty.

REALLY, Tim?

"What's the difference between a hotel and a street corner?"

You mean, what's the difference between state-sanctioned political violence and a crazy guy yelling outside your window? — Riley's Mom (@cguigli) July 12, 2021

And that's the problem with the Republicans' "big tent." They let anybody, even violent racist anti-government terrorists, come along and cheer the winner of their presidential straw poll while that Cheeto Mussolini is in the building.

Biden would talk about ending COVID, creating jobs, keeping healthcare, investing in green energy.



At the fascist rallies they talk about locking people up, killing them, bogus election theft lies, they boo black people, and now their latest obsession: CTR. — JKDAnthony10 (@JKDAnthony10) July 12, 2021