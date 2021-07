Being a dog owner, I've hated fireworks for years. They send one of our dogs into a full panic, where he's shaking like a leaf, looking scared to death. Thus, I'm really getting ticked off with all the amateur pyromaniacs, who have to set their stash off every night, all night long.

Or as The Daily Show's Ronny Chieng says:

Every Fourth of July, some Americans like to celebrate in the stupidest way possible: blowing s**t up!

Open thread below...