Former Oregon State Rep Gets Slap On The Wrist For Letting In Capitol Rioters

You might remember this moron as the one who let rioters in the Capitol building in Oregon back in December. Not only that, but he coached them how first. I've written "slap on the wrist" but this is probably the extent of punishment that could be handed out. Doubtless, there aren't that many provisions for lawmakers who openly invite rioters.

Nearman told the court he opened the door to allow violent demonstrators inside because "it would make me appear favorable to certain citizens.” Whatever the **** that means.

Source: Oregon Live

Former Oregon representative Mike Nearman is banned from entering the Oregon Capitol or the grounds surrounding the building for the next 18 months after pleading guilty Tuesday to official misconduct, a misdemeanor. That provision was part of a plea deal reached between the Polk County Republican and the Marion County District Attorney’s office. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop a second charge of criminal trespassing. Nearman must also perform 80 hours of community service, pay the Legislature $2,700 in restitution, and pay $200 in court fees. He’ll technically be on probation but does not have to report to a probation officer. He’ll need to return to court next April to demonstrate that he’s complying with the agreement. The guilty plea is a result of Nearman’s actions on Dec. 21, 2020 when he opened a door at the Capitol to allow a group of violent demonstrators inside the building, which was closed due to the pandemic. Some of them clashed with police in a vestibule near the entrance.

The infamous coaching session.

And the look on this putz' face as he's sentenced.