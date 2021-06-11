Politics
Oregon Legislators Expel Rep. Who Guided Armed Protesters Into Capitol

Rep. Mike Nearman was expelled on a 59-1 vote in the Oregon legislature.
You probably remember this guy as the one who not only let armed protesters into the Oregon Capitol building, but gave them a lecture on how to breach security. Video shows him personally letting the protesters in, as security struggles to push them back outside. Well, for all his trouble, Nearman just got himself expelled and stil faces criminal charges which could net him jail time. Nearman had refused to resign, the lone vote against expulsion was himself.

Source: Oregon Live

The Oregon House voted 59-1 Thursday to expel Rep. Mike Nearman, the first time it has ejected a sitting representative.

Lawmakers removed Nearman because he let far-right demonstrators, some of whom were armed, into the Capitol on Dec. 21 while lawmakers were holding a special session. The Capitol was closed to the public due to the pandemic and remains so.

That means his seat representing a rural district west of Salem will likely sit vacant for the remainder of the legislative session, which must wrap up by June 27.

