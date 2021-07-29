Jim Jordan Feigns Amnesia When Asked To Clarify Jan 6 Trump Conversation

During an interview with Spectrum News, Rep. Jim Jordan flailed away trying to hide when and what he discussed with Trump during the insurrection.

I've never seen him look so shaken before.

"There's some confusion on what you told Brett Baier on Fox News on Tuesday night so I want to clear it up. Yes or no, did you speak with Pres. Trump on January 6th," a reporter asked.

Jordan replied, "Yeah," and then started to mumble.

"I speak, I spoke with the president last week, I spoke to the president all the time, I spoke with him on January 6. I don't think that's unusual," Jordan flailed.

Actually, it is unusual for a congressman to constantly speak to the President of the United States that doesn't pertain to some form of legislation. Except when there is an insurrection at the US Capitol at Trump's behest.

"I'm actually kind of amazed sometimes that people keep asking me this question. Of,course -- (Jordan started to speed talk and raised the pitch of his voice while he waved his arms) -- Of course I talk to the president all the time, like I said, I talked to him last week."

"On January 6, did you speak before during or after the Capitol was attacked?" the reporter probed.

Jordan looked up in the air making believe he had a think about it.

"Ahhh, I'd have to go...IIiiiiii I spoke with him that day after. I think after," his voice raised almost an octave higher.

"I don't know if I spoke to him in the morning or not? I just don't know. Have to go back, I mean, I don't don't don't--" he stammered.

He looked like Max Headroom on a loop.

No man, woman, or child would forget a conversation with the President as the U.S. Capitol was being attacked and said person was inside the Capitol at the time. It would be a memorable conversation.

"I don't know that when those conversations happened but what I know is I spoke to him all the time, but..." he said as he danced around the obvious quesiton.

Then, like clockwork, Jordan change topics to Republican talking points about why there wasn't better security at the Capitol.

How could he forget exactly when he talked to traitor Trump on the day that's burned into the memory of any American paying attention as well as every Congressperson who was in the Capitol with their life at risk?

This was a truly horrible performance by Jim Jordan, and you would think that he would have well-rehearsed what he would say at this point after Brett Baier confronted him.

He knows he's in trouble.

He needs to be called to testify.

UPDATE: (Karoli) Someone was kind enough to transcribe some of this hot mess: