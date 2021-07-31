Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Michael Steele Drags Jim Jordan For BS Claims Of Amnesia

Behold the level of credence Michael Steele places in the utterances of Jim Jordan, for it is low.
By Aliza Worthington
1 hour ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

BEHOLD the level of credence Michael Steele places in the utterances of Jim Jordan, for it is low. Nay, the Good Steele has not an ounce of faith that Rep. Jordan somehow cannot call to mind the times he has spoken to the Grand Wizard of the United States, now living in the Land of Soon-To-Be-Infected-Children under the governance of the DeathCultLeaderSantis.

"I can tell you the time, the place, the date, of every conversation I've had with every president of this country, period, going back to Bill Clinton. I can tell you where I was. I can tell you what was said," sayeth the sage former chairperson of the party of the Republicans.

Of his fellow Republican, who doth bear the moniker of "Gym" Jordan, if not proudly, at least in a manner most unconcerned, Master Steele held forth:

"THIS sonofabitch is sittin' up here acting like, 'Well, I don't know if it was before, I...I don't know if it was after, oh, lordy, Jesus, I gotta look at my NOTES!'"

The Right Honorable Mr. Steele directed his iron gaze at the camera, which acted as a poor stand-in for said loathsome, screeching parasite, and verbally disemboweled the knave Jordan:

"You know, Bitch, what time you called the president! You know what you SAID. You're a grown-ass man. Stop acting like you're ten years old and you just got caught masturbating by your mama. Stop it."

Thusly, was the evil, grotesque visage of Gym Jordan obliterated, but sadly only for that moment. For like the Hydra, we know that once slain, the countenance of the Ohio Gnome Jordan will reproduce eight-fold on the screens of Fox "News," and the joy wrought by Steele's victory shall be short-lived, indeed.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team