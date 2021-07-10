2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Joe Biden Fires Trump Holdover After He Refuses To Resign

Andrew Saul used to be the Social Security commissioner and was confirmed in 2019 to a six-year term ending in 2025.
By Ed Scarce
Joe Biden Fires Trump Holdover After He Refuses To Resign
Image from: Getty Images/Chip Sommerville

Like many Trump appointees, Andrew Saul was put in place to undermine the very department he was put in charge of, in this case the Social Security Administration, an independent agency of the U.S. federal government that administers Social Security, a social insurance program consisting of retirement, disability, and survivor benefits. His nomination drew sharp criticism at the time because of his involvement with the right-wing Manhattan Institute, which has repeatedly called for cuts to Social Security benefits. Go figure, right?

Well, on Friday, the Biden administration finally terminated him, righting another Trump wrong. Saul, though, says he'll show up for work Monday morning as usual, working remotely. That'd be quite the trick if he does, because like his position, his government account was also terminated. I guess we'll see on Monday morning.

Source: USA Today

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from President Donald Trump who regularly drew criticism from Democrats, unions and social welfare advocates.

The White House confirmed the termination, saying Saul was notified of the decision after he refused to resign at the president’s request.

A White House official accused Saul of taking action during his tenure that “undermined and politicized Social Security disability benefits,” hurt relationships with federal employee unions and ran “contrary to the mission of the agency and the President’s policy agenda.”

Andrew Saul, though, says he's not going anywhere, even though his deputy commissioner agreed to resign, evidently not quite the drama queen that Saul is.

The Washington Post, which first reported Saul's firing, quoted the former SSA commissioner as being "very upset" at his abrupt dismissal. Saul said he intended to sign into work remotely from his New York City home on Monday.

“I consider myself the term-protected Commissioner of Social Security,” he said. “This was the first I or my deputy knew this was coming,” Saul added, describing his firing as a "Friday Night Massacre" that left the SSA in turmoil.

Good luck with that, buddy.

Some Democratic senators applauded.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team