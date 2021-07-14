Karen Freaks Out After Being Kicked Off Royal Caribbean Ship Due To Positive COVID Test

This Karen went ballistic when her cruise ended abruptly with a positive COVID test. Because Florida has Ron DeSantis as their Governor, and not a responsible adult, cruise ships cannot ban unvaccinated passengers. Yeah, insane right? So Royal Caribbean, in this case, is forced to do daily COVID tests on unvaccinated passengers. And why would anyone in their right mind go on a cruise ship unvaccinated, you might ask? Well, this Karen said she'd already contracted COVID several months ago, and is therefore immune (she said), and doesn't need to be vaccinated. Unfortunately for her, and anyone within earshot of her rage-filled temper tantrum that turned out not to be the case either, as she just got herself that rare second dose of COVID.

So...cue the guys in Hazmat suits to escort her toxic waste off the cruise ship and onto a waiting ambulance. And, well, you can watch what unfolds through her series of TikTok videos as her meltdown occurs. Royal Caribbean sent her home on a special ICU-equipped plane.

Source: Daily Dot

A viral TikTok video shows an anti-vax cruise Karen having a meltdown while being removed from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship because of a positive COVID test. @amethyst216 posted the initial video of herself, which has over 2.8 million views on TikTok and is trending on Reddit. The caption reads: “Went on #RoyalCaribbeanFreedomOfTheSea July 2 We gave them our negative Covid test &they accidentally gave us a band 4 vaccinated ppl.”